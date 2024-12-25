Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits pedestrians in London’s West End

The scene on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London after four people were injured, one seriously, by a car which was driven onto a pavement in central London in the early hours of Christmas Day. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Shaftesbury. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pedestrians were hit by a car in London’s West End in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 00.45am following reports of a collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in the capital’s theatre district.

Four pedestrians were taken to hospital with one remaining in a life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said they believed the suspect was “involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement”.

They added that it had “been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related”.

Blood and items of clothing including a jacket, shoes and a hat were strewn across the pavement in front of a Caffe Concerto.

Forensic officers could be seen bagging up shoes and other items of clothing from the pavement.

The police cordon stretched between the Gielgud Theatre, where the musical Oliver is performed, and Sondheim Theatre, home to Les Miserables.

A further police cordon was on Archer Street and Great Windmill Street, covering the Windmill Soho nightclub and other venues in the Soho area.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “Officers responded quickly to this report, working closely with City of London Police to arrest a man within minutes.

“Detectives are quickly progressing inquiries as part of this investigation.

“It’s believed that the suspect was involved in an altercation at a nightclub prior to getting in his car and mounting the pavement.

“Several scenes remain in place at the location today.

“This has been confirmed as an isolated incident which is not terror-related.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 233 of December 25.

