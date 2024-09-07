Majority of business managers back improved workers’ rights, survey shows

Most employers support government plans to strengthen workers’ rights, new research has suggested.

A survey of 1,000 managers indicated more than two in three believed the rights of workers should be improved.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and Persuasion UK said their study suggested that among those making decisions within businesses and engaging with workers, support for the government’s plans is high.

Most respondents said employees should have more security at work and agreed that strengthened employment rights would improve employee health and help retain staff.

Stronger employment rights would also boost productivity and have a positive impact on business profitability, according to the survey’s results.

It comes despite warnings from employers’ groups that the government risks “reversing economic growth” and disincentivising hiring if it pursues plans for “punitive” fines to firms that breach its workers’ rights plan.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “This polling shows there is large-scale support for boosting workers’ rights among company managers and decision-makers.

“They are the ones talking to their staff members every day and they know their workforces do a better job when they are happy and more secure at work.

“Driving up employment standards is in everybody’s interest and will stop good employers from being undercut by the bad.”

Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR, said: “We know that having a happy, healthy, motivated and productive workforce is good for employees, but it’s also fundamental for the bottom line of a business.

“This polling shows employers, large and small, recognise this and overwhelmingly support stronger rights for their workers.”

The government’s plans to improve workers’ rights and take measures to ban exploitative zero-hours contracts and so-called fire and rehire policies will be debated at the annual TUC Congress, which opens in Brighton on Sunday.

Press Association – Alan Jones