Majority of Brits sceptical of Black Friday offers, survey shows

A huge majority of Brits are sceptical about Black Friday offers, believing many of the discounts are too good to be true, the latest research showed in the run up to the annual sales day.

Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and will be of particular importance to retailers in 2020 after a year of chaos due to the coronavirus crisis.

Read more: DEBATE: Will Black Friday save the retail industry?

However, a survey found that 83 per cent of British consumers do not trust that the offers on sale are as good as they seem, or are not sure if they are real.

Price Runner, which commissioned the survey of 2,000 adults from Yougov, said analysis of 8,000 products showed that only one in five items reached their lowest price on Black Friday this year.

A majority, or 57 per cent of Brits, do not believe that the bargains offered by retailers are as good as they seem. Another 26 per cent said they do not know if they can trust Black Friday offers or not.

“We are shocked that so many Brits do not trust that the sale prices retailers advertise are genuine.

“This is clearly something the industry needs to address and think long and hard about if they want to keep customers.

“Retailers need to get that trust back by advertising prices more transparently and honestly”, said Christine Gouldthorp, consumer expert at Price Runner, said.

According to the survey, 62 per cent of men and 52 per cent of women in Britain do not trust offers advertised during sales seasons.

Read more: Superdry pins hopes on Black Friday sales during lockdown

Brits aged between 45 and 54 trust Black Friday deals the least, where as many as 63 percent do not trust offers.

The Yougov survey also showed that 26 per cent of consumers still plan to take part in the Black Friday sale this year.