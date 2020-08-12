Major incident declared over Scotland train derailment

A number of people were seriously injured in a passenger train derailment this morning in Scotland, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said, as she declared a major incident.

A Scotrail train derailed near Stonehaven in Scotland, just south of Aberdeen, following heavy rain overnight.

Twelve people — six passengers and six staff — were on board the four-carriage train.

PA Media reported that two people had died, including the driver of the train, however that has not been confirmed.

BREAKING: The driver of a train that derailed in Aberdeenshire is believed to have died, with the PA news agency reporting that there are fears of a second death.



“Although details are still emerging I am afraid to say there are early reports of serious injuries,” Sturgeon said.

“This is an extremely serious incident. I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the incident as a “very serious incident”.

“I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene,” he tweeted.

TV footage showed two air ambulances in a field near the scene, alongside about 25 police vehicles and ambulances.

Police received reports of a train derailing near Stonehaven, a town nine miles south of Aberdeen, at 9:40am today.

The Scotland train involved was said to be the 6:38am Aberdeen to Stonehaven service.

Footage on social media showed smoke billowing from the woodland where the train derailed.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said.