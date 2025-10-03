Mahmud Kamani-backed vertical farm collapses after failing to find a buyer

By:

City Editor

Vertical Future has collapsed | Image via Getty

A vertical farming group backed by the likes of Boohoo co-founder Mahmud Kamani has collapsed after being unable to find a buyer, owing creditors nearly £8m.

London-based Vertical Future had raised more than £37m in capital since it was founded in 2016, courting high-profile investors including Kamani, Charles Tyrwhitt founder Nick Wheeler and World First founder Jonathan Quin.

The loss-making firm had sought to raise £60m in a funding round in 2023, but faced a cash crunch after it was only able to raise £9.9m from investors, fresh administrator documents show.

“The level of funding generated from this round was lower than previous due to a lack of confidence in the sector as a result of failures within the global industry, this reduction in funding and increased electricity costs made trading circumstances difficult and resulted in a series of redundancies over the coming years,” administrators said.

The company saw its losses surpass £10m in 2024 after turnover tumbled from £6.7m to just £692,000.

Vertical Future later approached a group of Saudi investors for more cash and were able to secure a £3.2m loan – but the company later looked set to default and were unable to renegotiate the terms.

The firm put itself up for sale in July but was unable to find a buyer, administrators said.

Vertical Future therefore entered administration in August, leading to the loss of several dozen jobs. It owed creditors a total of £7.9m at the point of its demise, filings show.

Its assets and intellectual property were bought for just £670,000 by a group of companies ultimately owned by British tech entrepreneur Tahir Mohsan.

The sale comes following a fleet of vertical farming collapses with firms struggling to turn a profit amid competition from low-margin, heavily-subsidised traditional farms.

In May, the Jones Food Company, which had been behind the UK’s biggest vertical farm, plunged into administration after failing to find new investors, while US-based Aerofarms filed for bankruptcy in 2023. 

French rival Agricool also went into receivership that year, while Infarm closed its operations in Europe, leading to 500 staff redundancies.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.