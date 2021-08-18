Maglev to follow Snowfall procession

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

HEADLINING day two of the Ebor Festival is Snowfall.

Three months ago on the Knavesmire she was 14/1 to land the Group Three Musidora Stakes, now Aidan O’Brien’s star three-year-old filly lines up as a 2/5 shot for the Group One Yorkshire Oaks.

That fluctuation in price is thanks to a record-breaking 16-length win in the Oaks at Epsom and an eight-length romp in the Irish version, performances which have also catapulted her to the head of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe betting.

This assignment, though another Group One and up against classy fillies, should be passed with flying colours.

Wonderful Tonight is a top-class animal in her own right but needs very soft ground, while the likes of Eshaada and Loving Dream would both have to take a giant step forward to challenge.

There’s no huge upside in playing such a short-priced favourite, though, and would rather save some ammunition for William Haggas’ MAGLEV at 9/2 in the 7f nursery (4:10pm).

Haggas loves nothing more than a winner on the Knavesmire, and he’ll be itching to see this horse, who cost £210,000 at the breeze-ups in April, get his head back in front again.

His last start, just over a fortnight ago at Chester, was agonising for anyone who backed him at 6/5.

He was full of running entering the home straight but was continually denied a clear run by his two rivals and would have won if the gaps had opened earlier.

Prior to that, he secured a narrow victory at Yarmouth over Godolphin’s Home City, who has since gone on to shed his maiden tag in good style.

Simon & Ed Crisford’s Aswan is the other one to keep an eye on.

He’s rated 3lbs inferior to the selection but arrives here on the back of a good performance at Goodwood and looks progressive.

