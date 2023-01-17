Madonna announces major world tour with ‘outrageous sex appeal’ to celebrate her career

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Madonna has announced a major world tour that is touted to her her “biggest tour ever”.

The 64-year-old wiped her Instagram in preparation for the announcement. “It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done,” an executive told Billboard.

They added that the tour will include “over-the-top production that delivers both “Material Girl” kitsch and occasionally outrageous sex appeal with plenty of show-stopping moments made for social media.”

It will celebrate her 40 year career and has been long-rumoured. It is said the tour will go ‘back to basics’ and will celebrate her early hits including Like A Prayer and Material Girl.

It will be Madonna’s first ever retrospective tour and dates at London’s 02 Arena are rumoured. The tour will reportedly include stadium and arena venues.

Madonna last toured during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 on her Madame X album tour. She played a run of dates at the London Palladium, choosing particularly intimate venues to get closer to fans rather than larger stadiums.

Madonna is the best-selling female artist in the world and more UK number ones than any other female artist, currently holding 13.

Other hits include Vogue, Justify My Love, Frozen, Music and Hung Up. Madonna has become famous for constantly reinventing her image, from country icon with the Music era in the early noughties to earlier girl-next-door looks and more gothic, sometimes eroticised, looks in more recent years.

Read more from City A.M. Life&Style