The Notebook: What I want for Christmas? Politicians to stop tweeting

Where voices from the City get a few things off their chest. Today, City A.M. comment writer Anna Moloney takes the pen.

A plea for politicians to get off social media

The Twitter-formerly-known-as-X-osphere was in uproar last week over a tweet from the official Conservative account, which used a viral image of BBC presenter Maryam Moshiri holding her middle finger up to make a jibe at Labour’s immigration policy.

Labour when you ask for their plans to tackle illegal migration. pic.twitter.com/8ig9KkfFxX — Conservatives (@Conservatives) December 7, 2023

Whatever backslapping went into writing that tweet at Conservative HQ was quickly silenced, with a number from their own ranks quickly calling for the post to be deleted.

“It is the duty of MPs to improve the quality of debate, not behave like foul-mouthed rabble rousers, competing to lower the tone,” foreign affairs select committee chair Alicia Kearns said. She put it well.

As well as failing to distract from the Conservative party’s shambolic Rwanda policy, the saga brings another point home: politicians should stop trying to be funny.

I understand the urge; laughs are big in online currency and it’s not a crime to want to be liked. The rising importance of social media in public discourse also means it makes increasing sense to want to vie for attention on these platforms. But governance is not meant to be a lighthearted matter, and its memification is not only cringe-inducing, it is indicative of a dangerous unseriousness at the heart of UK politics.

And, alas, the problem is not limited to Westminster. The trend is increasingly infecting other public bodies and a string of corporates with desperate social media strategies to keep them ‘relevant’. Specsavers is a particularly bad offender, with a guaranteed reply from the 2-for-1 glasses vendor on any trending Twitter post. The Met Police’s social media presence necessitates a longer discussion.

So, politicians and social media execs alike, a plea this Christmastime: please, put your phones down.

Christmas time, mistletoe and crime

The wine is out, festivities are in full swing, but revellers beware: crime does not stop for Santa Claus. Indeed, on the contrary, the Association of British Insurers yesterday warned of the perils of crime during the festive season, with their data showing burglary claims increased significantly last December with pickpocketers out in full force. Brits should stay watchful, they say. For me, sadly, this advice comes too late, having had my phone and purse stolen last week while endeavouring to carry home a 5.5ft Christmas tree as a 5.3ft woman. Stay vigilant, and merry Christmas.

Video killed Colombia Road

Speaking of the terrors of social media, organisers of Colombia Road Christmas Wednesdays (a carolling event that takes place every week along the famous East London road during December) yesterday axed the event for the rest of the year after the event went viral on Tiktok. St Peter’s Bethnal Green, the church which runs the event, said the event had become a danger to public safety after crowds of over 7,000 people turned up to sing along last week.

WFH out of favour

A survey conducted by recruitment group Hays yesterday found working from home was not a hit with the young after all, with 46 per cent of 20 to 29-year-olds saying they were most productive in the office.

I, for one, cannot say for sure that I am more diligent in the office, but I am certainly happier, and the free heating doesn’t go amiss either. There is also a lot to be said for the new ideas spawned through office chit chat, along with those of lesser quality that are thankfully shut down in the same forums.

B*tch, I’m Madonna

Last week I was lucky enough to attend Madonna’s Celebration tour at the O2, and the Queen of Pop was on top form. This was a true piece of theatre, with countless costume changes and even cameos from Madonna’s children. The one hiccup? She was an hour late to the stage and it was a little sad watching those who had trekked into the capital leaving in the last hour to catch the last train home. She’s Madonna, so all will be forgiven, though she is likely to incur a hefty fine from Tfl and arena operator AEG, who charge £10,000 a minute for tardy performers. Madonna reportedly incurred a £300,000 fee over the summer for breaking the curfew. Lucky for our material girl, that should be small change.

Quote of the week

I’m abolishing vegetables, and it’s not up for discussion My mother on the female burden, and streamlining Christmas dinner