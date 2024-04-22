‘I can finally breathe’: Nelly Korda relief at equalling LPGA Tour record in Chevron win

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS – APRIL 21: Nelly Korda of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 21, 2024 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda says she can “finally breathe now” after equalling the LPGA Tour record for the most consecutive wins and claiming her second major at the Chevron Championship.

The world No1 became the first player for 19 years to win five tournaments in a row on the top women’s golf tour, and only the third ever after Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez.

Korda was never far from the top of the leaderboard all week at the Chevron Championship and clinched a two-shot win on Sunday with a third successive round of 69 for a final score of 13 under par.

“I can finally breathe now,” said the American, who leapt into a water hazard in celebration at her record-equalling feat.

“That back nine felt like the longest back nine of my entire life. It was a little bit of a grind on the back nine, but I’m happy to get the win.

“I was definitely starting to feel it, the nerves setting in. It’s a major. It’s everything that I’ve always wanted as a little girl, to lift that major trophy.

“As I said, I can finally breathe now and just enjoy the moment because I was definitely really nervous. I feel sick to my stomach.”

Korda comes from a sporting family, with elder sister Jessica also a pro on the LPGA Tour and both parents former professional tennis players.

The 25-year-old’s previous wins this year came at the T-Mobile Match Play, Ford Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and LPGA Drive On Championship.

Korda’s run has earned her almost $2.5m, of which $1.2m came from winning the Chevron Championship, the year’s first women’s major.

Sweden’s Maja Stark took second at Carlton Woods in Texas, with American Lauren Coughlin and Canadian Brooke Henderson sharing third one shot further back.

English trio Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Lottie Woad all finished on one under in a seven-way tie for 23rd place.