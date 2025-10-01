Madison rooftop bar on the secrets behind their venue’s success

The general manager at the Madison rooftop bar tells us why the venue should win at the Toast the City awards

Kaspars Osis, general manager of the Madison rooftop bar, shares why the venue should win big at this month’s Toast the City awards.

Why does Madison rooftop deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast at the inaugural Toast the City Awards?

Madison Restaurant and Roof Terrace deserves a Slice of Toast because we offer more than great food, we create special experiences. With one of the best atmospheres and views in the city, every visit feels like a celebration. From delicious dishes to rooftop cocktails, we make moments that people remember. This award would be the perfect way to toast the moments and memories we share with our guests every day.

Tell me a bit about you and your role

I’ve worked with the company for over 10 years in different venues and roles, from bar manager to senior manager, and for the last three years as the general manager. Hospitality is something I’ve always loved, and I enjoy creating places where people feel welcome and have a great time. My journey has taught me a lot about our guests and our team, and I bring that experience into everything I do. For me, it’s all about people, good experiences, and making every visit special.

Inside the Madison rooftop bar, with live music and great food

Tell us something we didn’t know about Madison rooftop

Here’s something you might not know. Madison Restaurant isn’t just about rooftop views and great food, we’re also home to incredible live music nights and DJ sets. We have hosted world-renowned artists like Roger Sanchez, Oliver Heldens, The Shapeshifters, and many more. Behind the scenes, our team works hard to make every detail feel effortless, from midday to late-night celebrations. Madison is more than a restaurant, it’s a destination, where atmosphere, energy, and experience come together high above the city.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

What I love most about the Square Mile is how much it has changed over the last 10 years. The mix of old and new is amazing, historic buildings sitting next to modern skyscrapers, giving the city so much character. There’s always something new happening, from restaurants and bars to exciting events, but it keeps its history and charm. That mix of tradition and change is what makes the city such a special place.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile

Without a doubt, it’s the Lord Mayor’s Show. I always take my family, and it’s a tradition we all love. The energy, the history, and the excitement in the Square Mile make it so special. Watching the parade together is a memory we always treasure, and it’s something we look forward to every year.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

My secret Square Mile hotspot has to be the Seahorse, a rare gem with a 3am licence. As we in hospitality know, our days finish late, and this pub is perfect for winding down after a long shift. Great drinks and vibe, and a little hidden escape in the heart of the city.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Butter.

