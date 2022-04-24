Macron wins second term as president, projections show

(Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Macron is set to be re-elected as president of France after defeating far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

The incumbent president was predicted to win over 58 per cent of the second round of voting this evening, with Le Pen receiving 42 per cent, according to reliable projections compiled by results and exit polls.

Le Pen conceded defeat and told supporters at her campaign Headquarters: “We could have seen a great wind of freedom sweeping across this country, but the French people have said otherwise.

“When we see the results of tonight’s election, we can nevertheless say we have been victorious. Millions have voted for us, and I want to thank all of them.”

Brussels cheered the projected win for pro-EU Macron after concerns had grown over France’s future in the bloc under a Le Pen presidency.

“Warm congratulations dear Emmanuel Macron,” President of the European Council, Charles Michel tweeted.

“In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union. We can count on France for five more years.”

The election campaign has revealed deep divisions at the heart of French politics and marks Le Pen’s most successful bid for the presidency across three campaigns in the past decade.

The incumbent president appeared vulnerable early in the campaign as Le Pen closed the lead to within the margin of polling error, but Macron pulled ahead when he won 28 per cent in the first round of votes against Le Pen’s 23 per cent.