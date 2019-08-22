Macron opens door to amending Brexit deal – but keeps red lines intact

The French President has backed the 30-day timetable to find a solution to the Brexit deadlock – but warned it is unlikely that things will change significantly.

Speaking ahead of a lunch meeting with the UK Prime Minister in Paris today, Emmanuel Macron told reporters the red lines had not changed and that the agreement must protect the EU’s Single Market, as well as the Good Friday Agreement.

Macron – who said he had been painted as “the hardman” – stressed the backstop remained “indispensable” and that any solution would have to take place “without totally reshuffling the withdrawal agreement”.

He added: “We will not find a withdrawal agreement in 30 days that will be very different from the old one,” he added, saying he would consider making “amendments”.

Any deal would have to happen soon, said Macron, stressing the need for “visibility within the next 30 days”.

Boris Johnson said he was “powerfully encouraged” by his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel last night, after she told reporters she saw “possibilities” for a solution.

Today Johnson said: “Let’s get Brexit done, let’s get it done sensibly and pragmatically and in the interests of both sides, and let’s not wait until 31 October.

“Let’s get on now in deepening and intensifying the friendship and partnership between us.”

The pound gained around 0.9 per cent against both the euro and US dollar following the joint press conference.

Johnson also used the opportunity to once again stress the UK would not impose a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The meeting was less strained than had been expected. Ahead of their meeting, Macron warned that the cost of a hard Brexit would be the “vassalisation” of the UK by the US, noting a trade deal with Trump would not compensate for what is lost.

The French President said: “Can the cost for Britain of a hard Brexit – because Britain will be the main victim – be offset by the United States of America? No.

“And even if it were a strategic choice it would be at the cost of a historic vassalisation of Britain. I don’t think this is what Boris Johnson wants. I don’t think it is what the British people want. I don’t think it’s the will of the British people … to become the junior partner of the US.”

Main image: Getty