Luther The Fallen Son, review: Idris Elba proves he doesn’t need James Bond

TV Shows that get movie spin offs are often faced with a conundrum: how to make this new format offer more than a long televised episode? BBC detective show Luther always seemed to have cinematic aspirations, but after five seasons, can Idris Elba’s world-weary cop find anything new to say?

Following the events of the most recent series, former detective John Luther (Elba) is now a prisoner serving time for breaking the law in pursuit of justice. When it emerges that an old foe, tech-based killer David Robey (Andy Serkis) has resurfaced, Luther breaks out of confinement to hunt him down.

London turns into a rainy warren of back alleys and dead ends that feel torn from the grimmest of comic books. The cat-and-mouse pursuit is fairly standard, but it’s all enjoyably over the top. Idris Elba is endlessly watchable, making the title character empathetic despite his questionable methods, while Serkis is perfect casting as the baddie.

It’s not quite a revelation, but Luther: The Fallen Sun is a grimy noir that will delight fans of the long running series. After years of being linked with Bond, Elba shows that he is doing just fine with his own antihero.

