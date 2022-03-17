Lukoil board members step down from roles

Three international board members of Russian petroleum giant Lukoil have left the company today.

This includes Roger Munnings, chairman of the Russian-British Chamber of Commerce, Toby Gati, member of the US-Russia Business Council (USRBC), and former Austrian Federal Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel, president of TTG Global.

The oil company’s board of directors now consists of eight members/

In early March, Schüssel was not on the list of candidates for election to the new board of directors, but Gati and Munnings were included, according to earlier reports.

No reason has been given for their departures, but the exits follow Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.