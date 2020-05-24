Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 more destinations next month

German airline Lufthansa will resume flights to 20 destinations next month, including some holiday hotspots, the company announced today.

The airline, which is in talks with the German government over a £8.1bn bailout, will resume flights from mid-June, with Mallorca, Crete, Rhoades, Faro, Venice, Ibiza and Malaga among the destinations.

The flights will operate from Lufthansa’s main hub in Frankfurt, Reuters reported.

More destinations will be added to the list at the end of next week. Today’s expansion of flight destination comes less than two weeks after the airline revealed plans to begin flying to Los Angeles, Toronto and Mumbai from next month.

Last week Lufthansa said it was in advanced talks with the German government over a bailout. The deal would reportedly involve handing the government a 20 per cent stake in the firm in exchange for a cash injection.

Lufthansa also said last week that hundreds of its aircraft will remain grounded until 2023 due to the prolonged impact of coronavirus on global aviation.

In a letter to staff seen by Reuters, the flag carrier said that next year would see 300 of its 763 planes grounded, with the number falling to 200 in 2021.

It said: “In the summer of 2023, when we will hopefully will have put this crisis behind us, we will still likely have a fleet that is 100 aircraft smaller”.