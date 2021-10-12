Losing the spark: London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show cancelled again

London’s highly anticipated New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been cancelled for the second year running over Covid-19 concerns.

While the Thames-side event is off, there are plans to hold a separate event in Trafalgar Square, according to the Metro.

“This year, as always, London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way,” a spokesperson for London mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year.”

The spokesperson added that further details will be revealed in “due course”.

“Last year’s successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.”