Lorry driver strikes could exacerbate supply chaos

Lorry drivers at two companies supplying convenience stores and construction firms have threatened to strike amid ongoing supply chain disruption.

Any industrial action would intensify the supply shortage chaos affecting sectors already hit by a shortfall of HGV drivers, union bosses warned.

Drivers working for Booker Retail Partners voted unanimously for strike action while drivers and engineers at building materials supplier Hanson rejected a pay offer.

Some 40 drivers at Booker’s Thamesmead site agreed to take action after the company introduced a temporary £5 an hour pay rise at its Hemel Hempstead depot but not for Thamesmead drivers.

Deliveries to more than 1,500 convenience stores – including Budgens and Londis shops- in London and the south east could be affected should strikes go ahead.

Unite the union said it was prepared to issue notice for action if talks with bosses later this month are not productive.

“This is really ‘smell the coffee’ time for the bosses at Booker Retail Partners. Any industrial action will deepen the supply shortages that many parts of the retail sector are currently experiencing due to the wider issue of HGV driver shortages which are estimated at 70,000 – 100,000,” Unite regional officer Paul Travers said.

Elsewhere, more than 200 workers employed by Hanson, on the Castle Cement contract, have rejected a pay offer of 2.5 per cent for this year.

A ballot for industrial action will open on September 10 and close on September 23, with union bosses warning of cement shortages in October should strikes go ahead.

Drivers and engineers said the offer amounts to a pay cut as the RPI inflation rate is currently at 3.9 per cent.

The workers supply construction projects including Hinkley Point, HS2, Sellafield and Thames Tideway.

“With the ongoing driver shortage, our members are seeking a pay increase which recognises their hard work and dedication.

“If strikes do occur then it will have major implications for the construction industry. Supplies of cement will quickly run out, which will result in projects being delayed,” Unite national officer Adrian Jones said.