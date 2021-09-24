Lorry driver squeeze and CO2 shortage leaves Brits unable to buy food

Severe lorry driver and CO2 shortages are stopping Brits from buying food, according to official statistics released today.

Around one in six people are unable to buy essential food items due to them not being available, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A paucity of lorry drivers has led to lengthy delays in deliveries of food to supermarkets, leaving shelves empty. Longer delivery times have caused food to sour, causing high levels of food wastage.

A paucity of CO2 caused by gas suppliers turning off production due to soaring wholesale energy costs making it financially unviable to supply the resource has hampered food production. CO2 is used to stun animals before slaughter and package food.

Empty shelves, compounded by reports illuminating how fragile the UK jobs market is and sharpening fears about an imminent rise in the cost of living, has dampened Brits’ confidence.

Research by GfK shows consumer confidence in the UK dropped five points to minus 13 in September.