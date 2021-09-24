ONS: Seven in 10 workers are back in the office as September surge acclerates

Seven in 10 workers in the UK are back in the office as the September surge back to pre-pandemic working practices accelerates, according to official figures.

70.1 per cent of workers are back at their normal place of work, research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

The figures come as usage of Transport for London’s (TfL) has soared since the beginning of September, triggered by workers returning to the office en masse after the new school year started and employers urged workers back following the typically quieter summer period.

On September 8, there were more than a million ‘taps’ on the Tube in the morning, whie bus use topped its post-Covid.

The government launched fresh legislation yesterday which, if passed, would give employees the right to request flexible working from the first day of employment. Currently, an employee has to wait six months to make a request.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said in the past workers, particularly younger employees, should return to the office to give them a better chance to progress their career.

City grandee, Andrew Monk, or “Monkey”, as he is affectionately known in the CIty, has lashed out at the government plans, branding them a mistake.

“Frankly, I know how to run my business better than the government does,” Monk told City A.M..

Monk argues people work more hours at home because the time they do spend working is less productive compared to if they were in the office.