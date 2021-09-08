September Surge: Bus journeys at post-Covid high as return to office gathers pace

The Tube saw more than a million ‘taps’ this morning and bus use topped Monday’s record post-Covid high as the return to the office continued apace.

Tube taps were up more than 20 per cent on last week before 8am, and 25 per cent up on last week between 8 and 9am.

And bus use between 8 and 9am was up a staggering 75 per cent on last week, with yesterday seeing demand at 70 per cent of usual levels.

The tube is now sitting just above the halfway mark at 52 per cent of pre-pandemic demand, up 11 per cent on last week’s level.

Schools returning and an increase in the number of businesses asking staff to return to their desks for a few days a week has seen the centre of the capital and the City resembling something like pre-pandemic days.

Sadiq Khan said today that London was starting to feel like the “vibrant global capital we know and love.”

“We hope these numbers continue to climb in the coming weeks as Londoners and visitors use public transport to make the most of what our city has to offer,” he told the Evening Standard.

