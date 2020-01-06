L'Oreal set to be White City highlight after London move

Hair and beauty behemoth L’Oreal will move its 1,000 London staff into a mammoth new base in White City, near the former BBC headquarters.

The French firm, whose UK employees work out of Hammersmith, will move into a new building at the White City Place development in autumn 2023, when its current lease runs out.

It will take up six floors of the eleven story building, which is part of the so-called creative business district occupied by the likes of fashion designers Ralph and Russo, online luxury fashion retailer Yoox-Net-a-Porter and ITV Studios.

The new headquarters will also house the L’Oréal Academy, which is set to train over 10,000 hairdressers a year.

Known of its “because you’re worth it” tagline, L’Oreal’s decision brings another high-profile name to the £8bn regeneration of a once run-down district north of Shepherd’s Bush.

The company’s ambassador to the UK is Dame Helen Mirren.

Nathalie Bleach, L’Oreal’s UK operations director, said: “Relocating our corporate headquarters is a unique opportunity to provide our employees with a workplace for tomorrow and a headquarters that best represents our creative and innovative company alongside our mission of beauty for all.”

David Camp, chief executive of Stanhope added: “[L’Oreal] will be a great addition to the fantastic mix of creative and fashion companies already based at White City Place and will help cement White City’s position as a leading global business district for world class companies.”

