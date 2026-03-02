Lone Star Funds Completes Sale of SPX FLOW to ITT Inc.

Lone Star Funds (“Lone Star”) today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XI, L.P. has successfully completed the sale of SPX FLOW, Inc. (“SPX FLOW”), a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and process technologies for attractive end markets including industrial, health and nutrition, to ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) for $4.775 billion in cash and shares of ITT common stock.

SPX FLOW focuses on process technologies delivering mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other solutions integral to industrial, health and nutrition markets. The company has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries.

Since acquiring SPX FLOW, Lone Star has worked alongside the company’s leaders to further develop its operations and product capabilities. Together, Lone Star and SPX FLOW improved the company’s commercial organization and executed growth initiatives that have positioned it for long-term success.

“We are pleased to reach this achievement and believe SPX FLOW will continue to deliver on its goal of producing high quality equipment and solutions while driving value for ITT,” said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. “We congratulate the management teams of both SPX FLOW and ITT and look forward to celebrating their continued growth together.”

Citi and Jefferies LLC served as financial advisors to Lone Star.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading investment firm with its principal office in London, UK advising funds that invest globally in private equity, credit and real estate. The firm has been successfully navigating complex situations for over 30 years. The funds are experienced value investors that seek opportunities in situations that are in flux or complicated by specific structural or financial factors, regardless of the prevailing market environment. Our deep bench of senior leaders and expert deal professionals ensures a strong foundation for successful investments and strategic decision-making. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

