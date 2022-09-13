London’s FTSE 100 nudges higher after mixed jobs report

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.12 per cent to 7,482.36 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, edged 0.04 per cent lower to 19,506.64 points (Photo by Edward Smith/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 nudged higher today driven by traders being boosted by UK joblessness dropping to its lowest level since the mid 1970s.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.12 per cent to 7,482.36 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, edged 0.04 per cent lower to 19,506.64 points.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this morning revealed the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 per cent in the last quarter.

Read more Ocado shoppers sent to cut back on spending at online grocer

The data seemingly lifted market sentiment by easing fears over the UK economy sliding into a tough slump.

However, the figures were mixed. Unemployment mainly fell due to more Brits choosing not to look for a job, lifting the ONS’s measure of joblessness.

Wages are still lagging far behind inflation – running at a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent – spelling trouble for consumer-facing stocks.

London’s FTSE 100 was dragged down Britain’s biggest supermarkets tumbling on fears of a spending slow down.

New figures from research firm Kantar showed households are beginning to trade down to cheaper alternatives, expanding German discounters Aldi and Lidl’s market share.

A weak trading update from middle-class favourite and online supermarket Ocado, in which it said margins are thinning, sent its shares on a downward spiral, losing over 12 per cent.

“Ocado’s latest update on its UK retail business provides further evidence of the current cost-of-living pressures and also offers a reminder that web-based businesses are exposed to rising energy costs just like their bricks and mortar counterparts,” Russ Mould, investment director at broker AJ Bell, said.

Ocado share price this year

Ocado’s shares have slid over 55 per cent this year

Rivals Sainsbury’s and Tesco also slid to the bottom of the FTSE 100, shedding more than 1.6 per cent.

Industrial giants offset the FTSE 100’s losses.

The pound continued its comeback against the US dollar, strengthening 0.26 per cent. It gained around one per cent yesterday.

Oil prices climbed over one per cent.