London’s FTSE 100 dragged down by house builders tumbling on softening property market

The capital’s premier index fell 0.08 per cent to 7,041.71 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dropped 0.46 per cent to 17,834.46 points (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 was dragged down by traders ditching the UK’s largest house builders on fears the property is headed for a sharp slowdown.

The capital’s premier index fell 0.08 per cent to 7,041.71 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dropped 0.46 per cent to 17,834.46 points.

Read more Soaring interest rates could spark five per cent London house price fall

Investors are souring on some of Britain’s housing giants due to rising interest rates and a cost of living squeeze engineering an affordability crunch.

Prospective buyers are facing taking on mortgages with rates as high as six per cent, driven by lenders passing on a series of seven rate hikes from the Bank of England.

Rates were also goosed due to former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget roiling financial markets. They have since curbed from their peaks.

Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey shed 1.14 per cent and 0.91 per cent respectively today, weighing on London’s FTSE 100.

Figures out from property search site Zoopla today revealed housing demand sunk a third in the weeks after the mini-budget on 23 September, driven by higher mortgage costs pricing people out of the market.

FTSE 100-listed mining giants also dropped today caused by new data out today revealing the Chinese manufacturing sector is being whacked by Beijing’s adherence to zero-Covid measures.

“Worries about the slowdown in the Chinese economy are having repercussions for mining stocks listed in London, with falls in Anglo American and Rio Tinto holding back gains for the FTSE 100, which opened lower,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

The pound resumed its slide against the US dollar, weakening over 0.5 per cent to buy $1.155, failing to boost London’s FTSE 100.

Pound/US dollar exchange rate

Source: CNBC

UK debt costs inched higher today. The yield on the 10-year gilt jumped two basis points, while the 30-year gilt yield added nearly three basis points. Yields and prices move inversely.

Oil prices dropped around 0.5 per cent.