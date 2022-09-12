London’s FTSE 100 bounces despite GDP undershoot

The capital’s premier index climbed 1.07 per cent to 7,429.63 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.74 per cent to 19,330.94 points (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 bounced today despite new figures revealing the UK economy is much weaker than expected.

The capital’s premier index climbed 1.07 per cent to 7,429.63 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.74 per cent to 19,330.94 points.

Traders shook off a downbeat GDP print from the Office for National Statistics this morning which revealed the economy grew 0.2 per cent in July, weaker than analysts’ forecast.

FTSE 100 over past five days

The glum data prompted experts to warn the economy is running out of steam and is in the teeth of a slump.

“The disappointingly small rebound in real GDP in July suggests that the economy has little momentum and is probably already in recession,” Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said.

Analysts also think the extra Bank Holiday next Monday for The Queen’s funeral will depress output and possibly bring forward a recession from the winter to the autumn.

The pound, which has been in freefall against the US dollar in recent months, surged on the news, strengthening nearly one per cent against the greenback to buy $1.1694.

Traders are betting the Bank of England is set to keep hiking interest rates to tame a 40-year high inflation jump of 10.1 per cent.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank think rates could climb to four per cent.

Expectations of higher borrowing costs boosted high street banks, lifting London’s FTSE 100.

Barclays and NatWest gained more than 2.6 per cent. Higher rates benefit lenders as they allow them to charge more for loans.

On the FTSE 250, high street fashion chain Marks and Spencer was the second biggest riser, advancing 4.33 per cent.

Oil prices were flat.

European shares opened higher.