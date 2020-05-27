London's first skyscraper 55 Broadway to be converted into luxury hotel

The former London Underground headquarters in St James’ Park will be converted into a luxury hotel after the development was given the green light by planning authorities.

Westminster City Council has granted planning permission for Blue Orchid Hotels, part of the Integrity International Group, to transform the 55 Broadway complex into a new hotel.

Transport for London sold the Grade I-listed complex, which also includes 100 Petty France and Wing Over Station, to the hotel company for £120m in September last year.

The building, which has been described as London’s “first skyscraper”, was designed by architect Charles Holden and constructed in 1929 in an art-deco style as the headquarters of the Underground Electric Railways of London.

TfL put the 150-year leasehold for the St James’s office complex on the market in May last year in order to reduce its office administration costs and increase revenue for infrastructure works.

Integrity International founder Tony Matharu said: “I am delighted that we are able to move forward with our well-prepared plans for this unique location.

“Having worked closely with TfL and a number of other stakeholders, I feel we have a shared vision for the future of this complex.

“As guardian of the heritage and historical value throughout the buildings I feel privileged to be leading this exciting project. To breathe new life into the space, create new value and to welcome everyone to enjoy this special property will be very rewarding.”