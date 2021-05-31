Electric Boris bikes to join London's fleet by 2022

Boris bikes in the capital will be getting an electric boost in time for summer 2022, as London transport gears up its clean initiatives.

In a three-year sponsorship deal, 500 e-bikes are set to be added to the 14,000 bikes-for-hire fleet across the city.

‘Cycling has been a lifeline for many Londoners over the past year and I’m determined to make it even more accessible to help us rebuild as a cleaner and greener city,’ mayor of London Sadiq Khan said last week.

‘Santander Cycle hire is key to this, so I’m delighted that TfL will be rolling out the scheme’s first e-bikes in summer next year and expanding it to cover new parts of our city thanks to Santander’s continued support.’

Santander will continue to sponsor the scheme for another three years when its initial seven-year £51m deal runs out next year, with the new deal is worth £18.75m in total.

A discount for NHS employees is also in the works, while locations for the e-bike docking stations have yet to be decided.

