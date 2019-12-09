London's Basinghall Partners to unveil €100m Europe tech fund

London-based Basinghall Partners has today revealed its first venture capital fund, targeted at European early-stage business-focused startups.

The Basinghall Tech Fund I will close at €100m (£84m), having now reached its first close. The firm said it will cut cheques between €500,000 and €5m, highlighting those digitally disrupting “traditional industries”.

“Over the last 20 years the Basinghall team has built strong relationships with European corporates and in particular with Europe’s under-digitised [small businesses]. We are excited to connect our startup universe with our industry partners,” said founding partner Ginette Oebel.

The fund will initally focus on startups based in the UK, central and eastern Europe, Germany, and the Iberian peninsula. It will be managed from Basinghall’s offices in the Square Mile, as well as its presences in Munich, Lisbon and Luxembourg.

Read more: Private wealth becomes main source of funding for European venture capital

Founding partner Andrew Irvine said: “Preserving tradition requires innovation.”

“Europe has a unique industrial and cultural heritage. Providing the next

generation of entrepreneurs with the necessary capital is an excellent opportunity to generate investment and knowledge returns for our institutional and corporate investor base. It is also our approach to support Europe’s competitiveness via innovative technologies.”

The fund will be supported by additional Basinghall partners Yannick Wilden and Ilya Velder.

Image credit: Basinghall Partners