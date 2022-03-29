London’s Actis tables $500m for Asia expansion as it branches out into Japan

The 333-metre high Tokyo Tower and city skyline are pictured on August 14, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

British investment firm Actis has branched out into Japan with a new office, as it expects to spend $500m (£382) over the next five years on its push into Asia.

The London-headquartered private equity firm has unveiled a new Tokyo base, to double down on risk-return opportunities in the region.

Actis, founded in 2004, also has its sights locked on activity in Korea and Taiwan, as the latter looks to diversify its own trade prospects away from China.

The firm, which already has offices in Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong, Delhi and Mumbai, said it will primarily explore energy transition assets and new economy real estate opportunities in the continent.

“This is an important milestone for Actis and a statement of intent as global thematic investors, we see compelling opportunities in Japan and across North Asia which we can enhance with our operating skills and leading approach to sustainability,” senior partner Torbjorn Caesar said.

The move has also called for two fresh hires, poached from the Macquarie Group.

Jun Ohashi joins the firm as partner and head of Actis Japan and Tareq Sirhan will lead the firm’s energy dealings in North Asia.

Previously head of Macquarie Capital Japan, Ohashi will oversee growth in the country, having held top roles at much larger firms such as Fuji Bank, Mizuho Corporate Bank and UBS for more than two decades.

Ohashi added that Actis’ work across asset management and sustainability will “suit the Japanese market” as it looks to decarbonise its energy grid, amid the global push for net zero.

While Sirhan, a renewable energy asset and infrastructure specialist also joining from Macquarie Group after nearly 20 years, will lead the growth of the firm’s energy businesses across Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The “milestone” announcement comes just days after reports that the private equity firm has been weighing up the sale of an Indonesian private education company.

The deal could be worth around $100m (£76.3m), Bloomberg first reported, citing people familiar with the matter.