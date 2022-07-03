Londoners owed £40m in council tax refunds

London households are owed £40m in council tax refunds, new research yesterday revealed.

An investigation by Moneysavingexpert.com showed that 862,027 households in England, Scotland and Wales were due a refund in overpaid council tax.

With claims worth a total of £150.2m, households that have overpaid their council tax are owed an average of £174 each.

London was the region where the most was owed in council tax, the report showed, with £40m overpaid.

Overpayment in council tax occurs most often when people move out of an area after having paid their council tax in advance. The report also said those who did not pay via direct debit were the most susceptible to overpaying.

It comes as many households in Britain are also now eligible for a £150 council tax rebate, announced by the Chancellor in January as part of a package to ease the burden of the cost of living crisis.