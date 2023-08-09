London Underground set for more disruption as drivers back more walk-outs

London Underground train drivers at several companies have voted to continue industrial action in their long-running dispute over pay.

Aslef said the results of new ballots for strikes on passenger services in England and on London Underground showed continued support from drivers.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “The results of these new ballots show the determination of our members to win this dispute.

“That’s why I am calling on the train companies, and the Government that stands behind them, to do the right thing and return to the negotiating table with a new offer and prevent more disruption to passengers and businesses in Britain.”

London Underground drivers backed industrial action in a reballot in another dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.

Meanwhile, ASLEF members at Chiltern, East Midlands, Northern and TransPennine also voted in favour of continuing strikes after being reballoted following six months under employment law.

Drivers at c2c were balloted for the first time and voted heavily in favour, while employees of freight operating company Direct Rail Services also voted to back industrial action in yet another feud on the railways.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on the Underground, said: “These huge votes, from the high 90s to 100 per cent, in favour of action, demonstrate just how determined our members are to protect their terms and conditions at work from the effects of the Government’s attack on TfL (Transport for London) funding.

“As always, we are prepared to discuss and negotiate, but we will never accept detrimental changes being imposed on Aslef’s members.”

Alan Jones – Press Association