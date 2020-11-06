London tops list of The World's 50 Best Bars... But who won?

Today of all days, as the UK enters its second lockdown, seems like a strange time to celebrate the world’s finest bars.

But Londoners were today given a reminder of exactly what we’re missing, with the capital being crowned the undisputed champion of the drinking world in the new list of the 50 best bars on the planet.

The capital bagged eight spots on the coveted list, including the top spot, which went to the Connaught Bar. The other London drinking holes on the list were Tayēr + Elementary (5), Kwānt (6) – which also took the gong for Best New Opening – American Bar (20), Lyaness (29), Swift (33), Three Sheets (34) and Artesian (41).

New York had the second most bars on the 50 best list with five, including second placed Dante. The top two bars switched place after Dante topped the 2019 list.

Europe proved to be the place to be when it comes to top-notch boozing, with 21 entries on the list, compared to 15 in Asia and 10 in North America.

“Hats off to Connaught Bar, undoubtedly one of the finest cocktail bars of our time,” said Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars. “The institution has earned a place on the list every year since 2010 and it has gradually grown in stature to become the world-beating bar it is today. Ago Perrone and his team are dedicated to excellence and look at every element of the guest experience to choreograph a faultless service. The Martinis aren’t bad, either.

“We at 50 Best hope that the announcement of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020 will act as a show of strength for the global bar community. It displays to the world that even in the face of the ever-shifting challenges and restrictions being thrown at them, bars are still doing everything that they can to continue to provide great hospitality experiences.

“As we move into the next stages of international recovery, it is vital to get the message out that bars are open for business and ready to receive guests safely and securely.”

The Tier 2 restrictions and the prospect of yet another month without trading have ben called a “death knell” for the hospitality sector, with care minister Helen Whately warning that many bars and restaurants will not recover from a further lockdown.

See the full list here.