London tops British entries in top 100 sports cities index

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

London and Manchester have been named in the top five of a list of the top 100 sporting cities, according to recent data.

The BWC 2023 Ranking of Sports Cities placed London in third and Manchester in fifth on the 100-city list.

The capital was second on the list in 2021 and third in 2022 and have maintained that spot this year.

Paris tops the list a year out from it’s hosting of the Summer Olympics in 2024 while New York splits the two British cities in the top five.

Liverpool comes in 20th, according to the data, while Glasgow sits 30th.

The report says: “The 2023 Ranking of sports Cities ranks the top 100 cities that are most strongly associated with sport form around the world based on a combination of perception-based analysis and in-depth quantitive analysis.

“More precisely, it focuses on the views of International Federation Presidents, secretaries General, sports industry experts and more than 300 sports media representatives from around the world.”

Spanish duo Madrid and Barcelona sit sixth and seventh while 2020 Olympics hosts Tokyo are eighth.

The top 10 is made up from sporting governance hot bed Lausanne in Switzerland and Budapest in Hungary, who this year host the World Athletics Championships.