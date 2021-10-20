London rush hour back to pre-pandemic levels with motorists spending 115 hours stuck in traffic

London’s busiest roads are back to pre-pandemic levels according to new data released this afternoon.

Congestion last month reached 61 per cent, close to the levels recorded in 2019 of 63 per cent, according to traffic index TomTom.

Not only that but the average Londoner wastes 115 hours stuck in traffic every year. That’s over 4 days of wasted time and unnecessary pollution of harmful emissions into the air we breathe and the places we call home.

In a month which has seen fuel shortages sweep the nation and a subsequent hike in prices – is it time to switch the way we travel to the more sustainable alternative of shared electric mobility, particularly for shorter journeys across our cities?

In the UK alone, air pollution is linked to 40,000 early deaths every year – with cars being the biggest contributor.