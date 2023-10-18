London rental prices clock biggest monthly bump since records began

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed rental prices in London increased by 6.2 per cent in the year to September, up from 5.9 per cent in August.

London saw a record increase in private rental prices in September, according to the latest government figures, as high mortgage rates put pressure on landlords.

This figure marks the highest increase of any UK region and the biggest jump since the London data series began in 2006.

Meanwhile, the average number of enquiries for each UK property has more than tripled to 25 from eight over the last four years, according to Rightmove.

Private rental prices in London make up nearly a third of the country’s rental expenditure, with lodgers in the city seeing costs reach fresh highs this year.

London is experiencing a decreasing supply of homes available to let, which has enabled many landlords to hike their rent and desperate tenants to overbid on homes.

Lettings platform Goodlord found last month that nearly half of UK landlords had tried to sell their property in the last year, with more than three quarters of respondents in London citing high mortgage payments as a reson to exit the housing market.

“The rental market is in a hugely challenging place right now,” said Sophie Pollard, director of estate and lettings agency MyHaus Brighton.

“Rents are high and with landlords continuing to sell, supply is dwindling, pushing rents even higher. High mortgage rates are forcing landlords to increase rents simply to cover costs,” she added.

“In time, although it’s likely happening already, this will have an effect on standards as landlords rely on rental income to make repairs and maintain properties for their tenants.”

Across the UK, private rental prices rose by 5.7% in the year to September, up from 5.6% in August and the largest annual increase since the ONS began recording nationwide data in 2016.