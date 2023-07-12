Five Rightmove ads that show how screwed the London rental market is

London’s rental market is hellish, with landlords selling up to avoid hefty mortgage payments and its supply pool dwindling daily, renters in the capital have their work cut out for them trying to find a place to call home.

City A.M. has trawled the pages of Rightmove to showcase some of the ‘premium’ pads on offer in the capital at the moment.

St Georges Drive, Pimlico, SW1V

If you have ever dreamt of cooking your dinner while simultaneously lying in bed, then this may be the place for you. Situated in the heart of Pimlico, this studio flat sets tenants back £1,300 per month (bills not included).

Costing over a third of the average Londoner’s salary, tenants can also enjoy sharing a shower and bathroom with two of the other flats in the building. This pad is also generously furnished, coming with one chair and a chest of drawers..

Lewisham Way, London, SE4

With just one window, this sun starved Lewishiam flat is the perfect home for anyone who frequently likes to hide under the covers after a heavy night out.

The property is on the cheaper side of the market, priced at just under £1,000 per month. However, tenants’ ability to cook a storm will be challenging, offering what appears to be a tiny kitchen unit. Dark hallways and doors may also appeal to renters who wish to live in what resembles a set from a murder documentary on Netflix. This flat is unfurnished.

Hornsey Park Road, London, N8

The sloped walls in this north London flat will prove challenging for anyone over 5ft 6. However, with an oven just at the foot of the bed, providing warmth on cold winter nights, punters may be able to compromise.

Rent comes in again at just under £1,000 per month, and while it is advertised as just one bedroom, the advert appears to show that the landlord has kindly thrown in an extra single bed for free. Ideal for entertaining or banishing a bad first date.

Clapham Road, London, SW9

Paying over £1,000 per month to live in a four bed flat share may seem excessive, however it is really a small price to pay to have a postcode in the trendy and gentrified south west London.

This Oval pad doesn’t have a lounge, and tenants will share the kitchen and bathroom with other flatmates. If renters weren’t already sold, all rooms have spotlights on dimmer switches!! reflecting the landlord’s unwavering commitment to modern technology.

Anson Road, London, NW2

Another palace for the sunlight shy, this compact studio apartment in Northwest London will set renters back £1,361 per month.

Spanning a spacious 301 sq. ft, the kitchen unit in this pad will transport you back to the 1970s. Perfect for any renters who wish to feel like they are dining at their nan’s house for tea every night.