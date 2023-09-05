London Podcast Festival: 7 events not to miss

Guests gathering at the London Podcast Festival, which returns to King’s Cross this week

The London Podcast Festival returns from 7 – 17 September – here are some events not to miss

Watching podcasts live rather than listening to them is catching on: since its launch in 2016 the London Podcast Festival has welcomed over 50,000 visitors and over 600 podcasters.

You can book tickets separately for each of the live podcasting events on the Kings Place website, or listen to them via the KPlayer, a pay-per-view digital platform streaming the events. Here are five events we rushed to book.

The Divorce Social

How can we have a ‘good’ breakup? These days divorce is possible without having to blame the other partner, a sign that many of us are trying to take a mature approach to the reality that relationships end. The future of the break up is the focus of this live podcast by broadcaster Samantha Baines, who welcomes a series of guests to discuss how they managed their break-ups, from the paperwork to the tears and “listing your ex’s belongings on eBay.” Saturday 9 September, 930pm

Northern News

We often criticise London for being southern-centric, well, the Northern News podcast is here to change all that. Two northerners living in London, Ian and Amy, will be bringing the “hottest, creepiest and downright peculiar news stories from the North” to London, scouring the northern newspapers for the best stories of the week. Expect stories about pigs stuck on mini roundabouts and world gravy wrestling championships. Sunday 10 September, 2pm

No Such Thing As A Fish

A live podcast recording at the London Podcast Festival

Over 425 million downloads later, No Such Thing As A Fish is the quick-witted comedy podcast based on weird and wonderful facts. Each guest reveals the most interesting thing they’ve learned in the past seven days and hope to blow each other’s minds. But are they true facts or lies? After having its own televised version commissioned for BBC 2, the podcast returns to King’s Place for one night only. 14 September, 7pm

Black Prose

Making its debut at this year’s London Podcast Festival, journalist Yolanthe Fawehinmi of Black Prose introduces novelist Dorothy Koomson, award-winning novelist of 18 adult fiction books. The duo will discuss the issues black writers in particular face, such as being “overlooked despite fearlessly examining cultural stigmas.” The idea of the podcast is to inspire the next generation of black writers. 15 September, 9.30pm

Neurodivergent Moments Podcast

Presenters ADHD Abigoliah and Autistic Joe meet different guests each week to talk about being neurodivergent in life and at work and the best ways of navigating that in a world set up for neurotypical people. The podcast is making its debut at the festival but has appeared at other festivals like Latitude, and topics for discussion often include ADHD, Autism, OCD, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia and Borderline Personality Disorder. 14 September, 9.30pm

Pitch your Podcast to Press

If you have a podcast you’re wanting to generate attention for, this session will tell you how to make it appealing to press. Presented by Fiona Fraser, founder of the UK’s first and only podcast PR agency, she will reveal the best marketing and PR habits to get your podcast featured on TV, radio and online. She has worked on Ferne Cotton’s podcast as well as Kew Gardens Unearthed. 16 September, 11.30am

Sustainably Influenced Life

This podcast examines how we can better look after the planet and ourselves. We all feel the short-term stresses of climate change as we look to find sustainable solutions for the future, but what is the long-term mental impact our changing planet is having on us, and is it possible to rid ourselves of eco anxiety when it feels like so much is so bad? 17 September, 7pm