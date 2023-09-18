‘Like a very, very Loose Women!’ 5 podcasters on the thrill of recording live at London Podcast Festival

The London Podcast Festival returned this September, bringing the usually solitary exercise of recording podcasts into the public forum. It welcomed audiences to debate topics and involve themselves with conversations as podcasts were recorded live in King’s Cross.

It’s an unusual format, so we spoke five people involved in the festival, the founder, three podcasters and a podcast producer, to find out what was different when they swapped their podcast studios for the public.

It felt like a very, very loose Loose Women!”

Graeme Smith, host of OUTCAST

“Having a live audience creates a whole new dynamic for podcasts. I learned that when people come to see your show live they aren’t afraid of letting you know their thoughts! When my LGBTQ+ podcast OUTCAST UK decided to turn our episode recording into a live show with an audience in the room we had no idea what this would unlock.

We always knew people got involved in the debates we have on the show. We had mics catching audience reaction and that was incredible for us. It really informed some of our discussions. When our live audience was howling laughing to some of the show it added an energy to proceedings. People are not afraid to shout out and join in. It felt like somewhere between live standup and question Time … or maybe a very very Loose Women! When you can physically see your listeners and have a chat with them afterwards it’s totally game changing for podcasters like me…”

The audience brought a new level of silliness

Ed Morrish, producer of NonCensored with Rosie Holt

“We learned that audiences love to be in on a joke. Our podcast is a parody of right-wing talk radio, with comedians pretending to be politicians and broadcasters; when we opened up the floor for questions, our audience pretended to be the audience of right-wing talk radio – the sort of people who immediately regret phoning in to James O’Brien. Audience member Jess explained how much she admired “Suella Braverman” (Athena Kugblenu), and how she tried to emulate her in the workplace.

“But how,” she asked, “do I deal with the snowflakes who claim that I’m a bully”? Another audience member wanted to know if “Keir Starmer” (Joz Norris) would sign the petition that was being presented outside the venue, calling for the pardoning of the leader of the Proud Boys. Another asked if we should do something about social mobility, “or should we just recognise that it makes life easier for our children?”

“The worry with NonCensored is that people will take it seriously, so it was lovely to be in a room with our audience and find the people who not only took it exactly as unseriously as we hoped, but who added their own silliness to the show.”

“I love helping fans find new podcasts”

Amanda Redman, freelance podcast and live show producer

“This is my third year of bringing shows to the London Podcast Festival, increasing that number to four in 2023. I always get a different take away from the audience reaction and the festival itself, seeing it as a great opportunity to grow listeners, and perhaps try something new with the format. This is the third year I’ve mashed-up ‘Drunk Women Solving Crime’ with another podcast, creating an opportunity for growth, as hosts to each show are introduced to the other’s fans.

“This year we’ve teamed up with ‘The Empire Film Podcast’, to form ‘Drunk Women Empire ‘, this one-off show is on Thursday 14 September, and past years have seen us mash-up with ‘Red Handed’ and ‘The Guilty Feminist’. All shows have very different fan bases we’ve now been able to tap into. Both new and established shows see benefits to coming to the festival, as audiences tend to be up for trying something new at the same time as watching their favourite podcasts come to life on stage.

“Two of my shows this year are brand new to the live format, including ‘The Way They Were’ happening the evening of Friday 15th September, which sees hosts of this incredibly original and funny podcast making its stage debut in a safe and nurturing atmosphere, where audiences are open minded to trying something new from the varied roster of experiences the festival has on offer. “

Eight years of running this festival and I’m still learning’

Zoe Jeyes, Festival Founder and Director

“We’re halfway through our eighth festival and I am still learning. Since 2016 I’ve been consistently amazed by the once in a lifetime live experiences that podcasters and audiences create in the venue. There is nothing like the magic of taking such an intimate medium and turning it into an unforgettable shared moment.

I love meeting the communities these shows bring together and witnessing those communities meeting each other. Every show is a joy, every audience is different, and every year I learn so much. Roll on year nine!”

“The festival’s heartbeat is its diversity”

Imriel Morgan, Content is Queen

“Curating for this year’s London Podcast Festival brought to light a crucial realisation: crafting a line-up is not just about selecting shows, it’s about understanding and shaping the listening experience. I’ve learned that a festival’s heartbeat is its diversity. Mixing established names with rising stars ensures freshness and provides a platform for newer voices to shine alongside industry supporters.

“As a curator, anticipating and meeting audience expectations, while also surprising them, is a challenging yet rewarding dance. Additionally, I found that curating isn’t solely about content; it’s about creating moments. Seeing live recordings shape-shift based on audience reactions taught me that the beauty of podcasting is its adaptability.

“But perhaps the most vital lesson was understanding the power of community. Facilitating connections, fostering discussions, and seeing firsthand the shared passion of creators and listeners alike was a testament to podcasting’s communal spirit. In essence, curating taught me that podcast festivals are less about passive listening and more about active engagement, mutual learning, and celebrating the rich tapestry of stories that make up our audio universe.”

The London Podcast festival returns in September 2024