London party boat sinks on the Thames after heavy rainfall battered capital

A London party boat which is a floating bar, restaurant and nightclub has sunk in the River Thames amid heavy rainfall.

It sank on Thursday as rain battered the capital.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office until 3am on Friday.

This has led to train networks warning about delays to routes including the Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express.

A spokesman for the Bar & Co boat, which was moored at Temple Pier, told the PA news agency: “Likely it sunk because of weather conditions.”

The mast of the Bar & Co boat, which was moored at Temple Pier juts from the water after the London party boat which acts as a floating bar, restaurant and nightclub sunk in the River Thames. A spokesperson for the Bar & Co boat, told the PA news agency: "Likely it sunk because of weather conditions." A yellow weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office, covering London and the south of England, until 3am on Friday. Picture date: Thursday January 4, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Rain. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire
An HM Coastguard spokesman said: “A restaurant vessel sank at Temple Pier in London on January 4.

“The alarm was raised at about 12.30pm and everyone is accounted for.”

The Port of London Authority has advised vessels to pass Temple Pier with “great caution”.

A Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessel, a Metropolitan Police boat and a London Fire Brigade boat were sent to the scene.

Press Association –  Sam Hall, Ted Hennessey and Jordan Reynolds

