Passengers to Gatwick face delays as train operators brace for heavy rain

A view of flooding around the River Arun in Pulborough, West Sussex, around 30 miles from Gatwick. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Passengers heading on holiday from Gatwick Airport face delays after rail operators warn that severe weather will cause disruption.

The National Rail operator warned about delays after the Met Office issued a yellow warning. Earlier in the week, Storm Henk downed trees across lines, flooded tracks and caused widespread disruption.

With heavy rain due in the South East and London area on Thursday night and Friday morning, Network Rail reiterated warnings to check before travelling.

It shared images on Twitter of the impact of heavy rains, including flooding and landslips, which can stop trains from running.

“Train services running across the Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink networks may be cancelled or delayed as a result” of heavy rain it said.

It advised customers: “Due to forecasted heavy rainfall this afternoon into this evening, train services running across the whole network may be subject to cancellations and delays.

“At present, speed restrictions have been imposed in the Wessex area between Havant, Portsmouth and across to Eastleigh and Southampton. Southern services will be restricted to 50mph in these areas.”

So far, Network Rail has said there are “no ongoing incidents” as of 3.40pm.

Great Western Rail, which runs services westwards from London, said its trains from Swindon and Bristol Parkway remain closed due to flooding on the tracks during Storm Henk.

Services between Paddington and Swindon will operate but may be affected by flooding elsewhere, the firm added.

Gatwick Airport confirmed the hub is operating without problems, and it does not expect any major disruption as a result today.

This comes ahead of a strike on the London Underground starting Friday, and lasting for almost a week in early January, on-and-off.