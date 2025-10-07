London maintains its commanding lead as largest foreign exchange centre

London has maintained its commanding lead as the world’s largest foreign exchange centre, holding nearly double the US’s share.

According to the latest data from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), daily foreign exchange trading in London reached $4,745bn this year, with its global market share of 38.7 per cent nearly twice that of the leading competitor, the US.

The capital’s share of global foreign exchange turnover has grown by 27 per cent, $970bn (£724bn), since 2022, highlighting its growing command over the market.

The US’s daily turnover amounted to $2,335bn while closest competitor Singapore trailed with a daily turnover of just $1,485bn, leaving the UK to process almost as much as both markets combined each day.

Developed European markets also fell significantly behind, with Germany yielding $386 billion, while Switzerland recorded a daily turnover of $370bn.

Key position

The UK’s dominance has been credited to its position between Asia and North America, allowing it to act as the central hub between both markets.

The capital is the only major financial centre fully operational alongside both markets for several hours each day, allowing both London based banks and financial institutions to set the benchmark prices for New York, which then influence the next Asian session.

Meanwhile, with the most active period of the trading day occurring during London’s open hours, the volume of transactions involving the pound significantly increases, ensuring GBP remains a major, liquid currency for exchanges.

Justin Grossbard, co-owner of Compare Forex Brokers said: “London’s dominance in global foreign exchange isn’t an accident.”

Its liquidity, time zone and regulatory strength makes it the natural hub for global price discovery.

London not only retains its lead, but continues to extend it as more trading flow consolidates through UK markets.”