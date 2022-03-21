London-listed Pantheon Infrastructure pumps £36m into logistics firm in maiden investment

Investment into the logistics space has surged amid global supply chain strains

London-listed investment vehicle Pantheon Infrastructure has announced its maiden investment today with €43m (£36m) pumped into a European transport and logistics firm, as investment into the space continues to surge amid strains on global supply chains.

The capital injection marks Pantheon’s first since listing in November and has been made via holding company Pomodoro, which is controlled by investment giant Apollo.

Pantheon said the investment target was a leader in cold chain warehousing and transport, with a pan-European presence and the opportunity to scale up fast.

“We believe this is a highly accretive growth opportunity,” said Richard Sem, partner at Pantheon.

“We are particularly pleased to have partnered with such a reputable sponsor in Apollo and with the highly experienced company management team.”

Bosses at Pantheon said the current fragmented nature of the logistics market made it ripe for investment, alongside robust cash flows in the sector and increasing opportunities for value creation.

Demand and investment into the logistics space has surged in the last year amid increasingly strained supply chains and demand for warehousing space.

Figures from Savills showing that £10.8bn was poured into the UK logistics market in Q3 alone, beating the £10.2bn spent in the whole of 2020.

Pantheon’s IPO last year sparked a wave of investor interest, with the £400m capital raise hugely oversubscribed.

An initial target of £300m had been set out for the IPO but subscription well exceeded the maximum £400m upper end of the limit.

Trading in the 400m ordinary shares and 80m subscription shares started on 16th November.