London-listed medicinal cannabis company looks to treat brain tumours with CBD

Medicinal cannabis company MGC Pharmaceuticals has successfully completed a pre-clinical trial in using cannabinoids to treat a type of brain tumour.

The London-listed firm said the three-year in-vitro trial into the treatment of Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive form of brain tumour, delivered “outstanding results”.

The study, which used 30 biopsy samples from 18 patients, is the first phase in a wider plan by MGC to research how cannabinoids such as CBD, can be used as a treatment for cancerous tumours.

MGC had started the study using another cannabis by-product known as THC, which was later replaced with cannabigerol, known as CBG, which has no known psychotropic effects.

“The results of this trial are enormously exciting both for the company, and for the treatment of fatal cancerous tumours,” co-founder and managing director at MGC Pharmaceuticals, Roby Zomer, said.

“MGC Pharma’s research has demonstrated the effect of naturally derived cannabinoid products on stage IV brain tumours without the use of toxic chemotherapy components. We are proud of the work achieved thus far and are looking forward to advancing our proprietary formulation to the next stage of clinical trials.”