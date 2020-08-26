London landlord Grosvenor pays for tenants to extend Eat Out to Help Out

West End landlord Grosvenor will pay for its Mayfair and Belgravia tenants to continue to offer half price meals throughout September to boost visitor numbers in central London.

The property company said it will fund the £10 discount offer after the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme comes to an end on 31 August.

Participating tenants will offer half price meals, up to the value of £10, every Monday to Wednesday. They will be reimbursed by Grosvenor in the form of reduced rent.

The extension to the Eat Out to Help Out offer is designed to encourage visitors back into central London.

According to research by the Centre for London, spending at restaurants at the core of the capital was down 80 per cent in July due to consumer nerves and restrictions on public transport.

In comparison the suburbs have seen a faster recovery.

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland London estate director Amelia Bright said: “Eat Out to Help Out was a huge boost to the economy and gave people confidence in socialising again. But Central London is not yet back on its feet.

“We’re doing all we can to bring people back to the West End to enjoy its world class retail, beautiful architecture and fantastic restaurants. From Michelin starred meals to the local fish and chip shop we have something for everyone”.

Industry groups and restaurant chains have backed calls for the government to extend the official discount scheme into September, saying the industry needs more prolonged support.