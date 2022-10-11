London Labour MP Sam Tarry questions ‘integrity’ of deselection vote

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry was sacked as a shadow transport minister this year after appearing at a picket line and freestyling on policy

London Labour MP Sam Tarry has questioned the “integrity” of the vote to deselect him in his constituency and is reportedly considering challenging the process.

Tarry, MP for Ilford South and boyfriend of Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, today said he was “extremely concerned about the result” and is asking the party to share extensive voting data to prove his defeat.

The left-winger became the first person to be deselected as a Labour MP for a decade, meaning he is not able to stand at the next election, after Redbridge London Borough Council leader Jas Athwal defeated him in a trigger ballot last night.

Athwal had been chosen as the candidate for the constituency before the 2019 election, before he was suspended for alleged sexual misconduct.

He was later cleared of the charges and it was speculated by Athwal’s supporters that the whole saga was a set-up to parachute Tarry – who organised Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour leadership campaign – into the seat.

In a statement released today, Tarry said: “I am extremely concerned about the result, which does not reflect the feeling my campaigners met on the ground talking day in day out to members, or the extensive meticulous data we gathered on the campaign.

“I am taking some time to consider what’s next, but in order to be assured of the integrity of the result I am asking the party to share with me the full information of who cast electronic votes, by what method, and when they were cast, which I understand is available in the ‘anonyvoter’ system.”

The Ilford South Labour party had been riven by conflict since the 2019 election, with Tarry facing a severe backlash over the past year from local party members.

