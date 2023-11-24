London keeps global tech crown ahead of New York with top marks in financial services

London takes the global tech crown once again ahead of New York and Singapore

London has maintained its highly-coveted global tech crown, remaining in the number one spot — ahead of New York — as the best destination for the industry.

New York weighed in second in Z/Yen Group’s eighth edition of the Smart Centres Index, with Singapore trailing behind in third.

But it’s not the first time London has topped the ranks.

Last year, the capital snatched the top spot from New York, scoring top marks for its world-leading financial services, deep talent pool, quality of business environment, and international reputation.

Climbing the ranks by two points, Oxford came in fifth place just behind Zurich in fourth.

San Fransisco, Tel Aviv, Los Angeles, Cambridge and Hong Kong remain among the top ten.

Mike Wardle, chief executive of Z/Yen, said: “We continue to see the impact of technology on all aspects of our lives.

“Whether it is the use of generative AI, developments in life sciences, harnessing new materials, or technology to address sustainability, the deployment of innovative technologies is driven by commercial centres across the world.

“Their success will continue to drive the response to the challenges we face internationally and in our communities.”

The Smart Centres Index highlights the leading cities who combine innovative, cultural cores with a high-performing university sector within STEM subjects and “well-developed” commercial, regulatory and financial services.