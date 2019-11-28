London is the busiest city in Europe for private jets, according to research

London has retained its position as the busiest city in Europe for private jets, with more than twice as many so called business aviation flight departures as the next most active city, according to research.



The capital saw 4,577 private flights leave its selection of business aviation airports last month, which include Stansted, Biggin Hill and Luton.

Next in line was Paris, from where 2,355 flights departed, followed by Geneva, from where 1,329 planes left, according to analysis of Wing X and Amstat data by private aviation group Colibri.



Oliver Stone, managing director of Colibri Aircraft, said: “Despite talk of Brexit having a negative impact on the UK business aviation sector, this research shows how big it is, and what an integral role it plays within the wider European market.



“The UK business aviation sector employs thousands of people both directly and indirectly. From pilots to airport staff, engineers and caterers.



“It’s an important part of the British economy and one of the best in the world.”



However, the figures come in the wake of environmental concerns surrounding private jets prompting the Labour party to consider banning them from UK airspace altogether.



Earlier this month, shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald backed a report by left-leaning thinktank Common Wealth which said private planes using fossil fuels should be banned in six years.



The report said that, on average, a European private jet journey generates “10 times as much greenhouse gasses” as the equivalent flight on an economy class plane.

It added this figure rose to “roughly 150 times” more than a high-speed train.



Farnborough airport, the site of the biannual international air show, was the busiest private jet airport in Britain, with 1,346 flights leaving last month.

