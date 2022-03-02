London indexes open mixed as traders mull developments in Russia-Ukraine conflict

London top indexes posted a mixed morning today as investors adjust to fresh developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index added 0.49 per cent to reach 7,365.92 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, edged down 0.03 per cent 20,493.89 points.

FTSE 100 listed Russian miners Evraz and Polymetal International staged a small comeback against their torrid time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

The pair were up 3.99 per cent and eight per cent respectively, with the latter the best performing stocks on the index.

However, Evraz, which counts Roman Abramovich as a major shareholder, and Polymetal have each tumbled around 70 per cent since the start of the conflict.

The rouble, Russia’s currency, continued to fall sharply against global currency benchmarks.

It was down around four per cent the dollar this morning.

Investors continue to show signs of risk off sentiment, with gold prices jumping to $1,922 per ounce.

Oil prices surged more than five per cent, with Brent Crude, one of the global benchmarks, topping $110 a barrel.

The pound was broadly flat against the greenback.