London house prices climbed 2.3 per cent in December following Boris Johnson’s election win, official figures showed today.



Homes in the capital enjoyed an overall rise to £484,000 after a 2019 full of falls, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Read more: UK house prices leap 4.1 per cent in bumper January – Halifax

Read more: UK house prices: Buyer boom sets scene for record-breaking spring

The south east also posted growth of 1.2 per cent, the UK’s lowest rate of growth.

“London has languished at the depths of the house price rankings for months on end but has not only shown signs of life in recent months but shifted through the standings considerably,” said Marc von Grundherr, directopr of lettings at Benham and Reeves estate agent.

“If ever there were a sign that the tides are turning, this is it, and it won’t be long before London starts to lead from the front once again.”

UK house prices climbed 2.2 per cent on an annual basis in December to beat November 2019’s 1.7 per cent growth rate. But they only rose 0.3 per cent on a month by month basis.

The average UK house price stood at £252,000 in December 2019, according to the ONS.

It is the first month since February 2018 that all UK regions posted a growth in house prices.

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the highest rate of growth at 3.9 per cent. The east Midlands enjoyed growth of 2.8 per cent, and the West Midlands rose 1.4 per cent.

Read more: London house prices rose twice as fast as the rest of UK in 2010s

“In particular London has returned to strong growth,” said Yopa property analyst Mike Scott. He hailed the 2.3 per cent rise as London’s best since September 2017.

“London’s average price of £482,842 is also a new record, beating the previous high of £479,942 from February 2018,” he added.

“We anticipate that it will continue to strengthen over the next few months as the renewed market confidence following the decisive election result feeds through into completed sales.”

UK house prices rise at end of 2019

UK house prices have bounced back since the turn of the year after a subdued 2019.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s General Election victory has been credited as a major driver behind a 4.1 per cent rise in house prices recorded by Halifax for January.



Read more: London house prices buoyed by general election result

That increase led accounts EY to raise their forecast for housing market growth in 2020 from two per cent to 2.8 per cent.



But major factors like the Brexit trade deal talks, which must conclude by the end of 2020, are still putting downward pressure on UK house prices.

More to follow.

