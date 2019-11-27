London house prices: Property market shows 'signs of life' in October

City Talk
Wednesday 27 November 2019 12:01 am

London house prices started to show “signs of life” last month due to renewed buyer demand and a shortage of property coming to the market.

House prices in the capital grew one per cent year on year in October following a period of year-on-year price falls. In October 2018 London house prices dropped 1.1 per cent year on year. 

Read more: How London boroughs’ house prices hae changed since the last election

Southwark reported the strongest year-on-year growth of 2.5 per cent to an average price of £490,800. Hounslow, Kingston upon Thames, Islington and Newham completed the top five boroughs for house price growth. 


Commuter towns dominated the bottom of the table, with Mole Valley – a district in Surrey to the south of the capital – seeing the greatest decline as house prices fell 1.8 per cent year-on-year. 

Woking and Runnymede in Surrey and Dacorum in Hertfordshire also saw house prices drop, along with Kensington and Chelsea, which suffered a 1.5 per cent decline in house prices to £1.17m.

Richard Donnell, research and insight director at Zoopla, said: “After a three-year repricing process accompanied by a sizeable decline in housing sales, the London housing market is finally showing signs of life. 

“The shift in momentum is clear, resulting from a lack of supply, increased sales and more realistic pricing, which bode well for higher sales activity in 2020, rather than a pick-up in house price growth.”

However, the latest data from UK Finance suggested that mortgage lending dipped in October, suggesting buyers were still hesitant to commit due to ongoing political uncertainty caused by Brexit and the upcoming general election. 

Gross mortgage lending across the residential market last month was £25.5bn, a dip of 0.9 per cent compared to October 2018. 

Mortgage approvals for home purchases by the main high street banks increased three per cent and remortgage approvals soared 12.7 per cent.

Local authorityAverage price% change year-on-year
October 2019		% change year-on year
October 2018
Southwark£490,8002.5 per cent-2.5 per cent
Hounslow£419,7001.8 per cent-1.7 per cent
Kingston upon Thames£506,5001.7 per cent-1.4 per cent
Islington£604,8001.7 per cent-3.2 per cent
Newham£372,0001.6 per cent-0.1 per cent
Hackney£532,6001.6 per cent-1.9 per cent
Wandsworth£612,4001.5 per cent-2.9 per cent
Hammersmith and Fulham£708,9001.3 per cent-4.4 per cent
Toward Hamlets£466,1001.2 per cent-2.9 per cent
Richmond upon Thames£690,6001.2 per cent-2.1 per cent
City of London£759,9001.1 per cent-1.9 per cent
Hillingdon £410,900 0.9 per cent -1.4 per cent
Merton£504,6000.9 per cent-0.8 per cent
Brent£486,4000.8 per cent-2 per cent
Lewisham£415,0000.8 per cent-1.4 per cent
Bromley£461,6000.8 per cent-0.6 per cent
Camden£737,7000.7 per cent-4.6 per cent
Bexley£348,5000.7 per cent1.4 per cent
Barnet£543,1000.7 per cent-1.4 per cent
Ealing£475,8000.6 per cent-1.9 per cent
Sutton£392,0000.6 per cent-0.9 per cent
City of Westminster£953,0000.5 per cent-3.7 per cent
Lambeth£522,2000.4 per cent-2.6 per cent
Haringey£512,6000.4 per cent-1.9 per cent
Havering£368,2000.4 per cent0.9 per cent
Enfield£402,7000.3 per cent-1.2 per cent
Waltham Forest£442,3000.3 per cent-0.3 per cent
Greenwich£380,3000.3 per ccent0.1 per cent
Redbridge£427,5000.0 per cent0.3 per cent
Harrow£471,900-0.2 per cent-1.5 per cent
Barking and Dagenham£293,600-0.3 per cent1.7 per cent
Croydon£375,700-0.3 per cent-0.6 per cent
Kensington and Chelsea£1,175,000-1.5 per cent-3.9 per cent
